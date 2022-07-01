Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man raises alarm after his wife was almost abducted by suspected kidnappers in Lagos (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man residing in Lagos state has raised alarm after his wife was almost abducted by suspected kidnappers along the ever-busy Ozumba Mbadiwe road on the Island on Tuesday, June 28.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for supporting Nigeria, other African countries - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
4 National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
5 Netizens shower prayers on actress Kemi Afolabi as she begins Lupus treatment in the US (video) - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
6 Gov Wike shares more photos from his vacation in Turkey amidst rumors of his planned meeting with Tinubu in France - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 14 out of 17 members of PDP panel preferred Wike as Atiku's running mate - Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari thanks Lisbon ​for accommodating Nigerians - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Canada Releases Damning Report On Nigeria, Warns Citizens To Avoid Travelling To Kaduna, Zamfara, Imo, Over 15 Others - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Over 40 bakeries shutdown in FCT over cost of production — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 17 hours ago
