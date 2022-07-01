Man raises alarm after his wife was almost abducted by suspected kidnappers in Lagos (photos)

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium - Legit,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
3
|
Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for supporting Nigeria, other African countries - Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant - Daily Trust,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Netizens shower prayers on actress Kemi Afolabi as she begins Lupus treatment in the US (video) - Yaba Left Online,
15 hours ago
|
6
|
Gov Wike shares more photos from his vacation in Turkey amidst rumors of his planned meeting with Tinubu in France - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
14 out of 17 members of PDP panel preferred Wike as Atiku's running mate - Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari thanks Lisbon for accommodating Nigerians - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
|
9
|
Canada Releases Damning Report On Nigeria, Warns Citizens To Avoid Travelling To Kaduna, Zamfara, Imo, Over 15 Others - Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
|
10
|
Over 40 bakeries shutdown in FCT over cost of production — NEWSVERGE - News Verge,
17 hours ago