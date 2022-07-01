Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"It’s been going on since last year, I'm left with no choice than to quit" - Peter Okoye shares disturbing note
News photo Gist Reel  - “It’s been going on since last year, I’m left with no choice than to quit” – Peter Okoye shares disturbing note

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I’m left with no choice than to quit” – Singer Peter Okoye shares cryptic post Yaba Left Online:
“I’m left with no choice than to quit” – Singer Peter Okoye shares cryptic post
It’s Been Going On Since Last Year, I’m Left With No Choice Than To Quit – Peter Okoye Shares Disturbing Note Tori News:
It’s Been Going On Since Last Year, I’m Left With No Choice Than To Quit – Peter Okoye Shares Disturbing Note
“I’m left with no choice than to quit” – Singer Peter Okoye shares cryptic post Naija Parrot:
“I’m left with no choice than to quit” – Singer Peter Okoye shares cryptic post
“I’m left with no choice than to quit” – Singer Peter Okoye shares cryptic post See Naija:
“I’m left with no choice than to quit” – Singer Peter Okoye shares cryptic post
“I’m left with no choice than to quit, would be introducing someone else” – Peter Okoye shares thought-provoking note Gist Lovers:
“I’m left with no choice than to quit, would be introducing someone else” – Peter Okoye shares thought-provoking note
“I’m left with no choice than to quit, would be introducing someone else” – Peter Okoye of P-Square shares thought-provoking post Edujandon:
“I’m left with no choice than to quit, would be introducing someone else” – Peter Okoye of P-Square shares thought-provoking post


   More Picks
1 Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Anita Okoye Insists On Divorce, Accuses Paul Of P Square Of Sleeping With Housemaid, Cheating Her Of N10M - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 We paid bandits N400m as tax and harvest fees to allow us farm - Kaduna community leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe - The Punch, 1 day ago
6 President Buhari reveals how Nigeria can help Europe beat scarcity of natural gas due to Russian, Ukraine war - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
8 If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria, UK sign agreement to deport ‘dangerous foreign criminals’ - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
10 14 out of 17 members of PDP panel preferred Wike as Atiku's running mate - Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info