Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Gov Wike shares more photos from his vacation in Turkey amidst rumors of his planned meeting with Tinubu in France
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has shared new photos of himself vacationing in Turkey. The governor arrived in the country with his Abia state counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, where they are vaca
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
I have no planned meeting with Wike in France — Tinubu
Daily Trust:
Tinubu denies meeting Wike in France but says his doors are open
Premium Times:
Tinubu didn’t meet Wike in France – Spokesperson
Ripples Nigeria:
Campaign organisation dismisses report of meeting between Tinubu and Wike in France
Pulse Nigeria:
Tinubu denies meeting Wike in France
The Will:
I Didn’t Hold Any Meeting With Wike In France – Tinubu
Nigerian Pilot:
Asiwaju Tinubu’s supposed meeting with Governor Wike in France is Fake News
Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: Tinubu reacts to report of meeting with Wike in France - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium -
Legit,
21 hours ago
2
If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Nigeria, UK sign agreement to deport ‘dangerous foreign criminals’ -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
4
Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for supporting Nigeria, other African countries -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
5
National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant -
Daily Trust,
22 hours ago
6
Netizens shower prayers on actress Kemi Afolabi as she begins Lupus treatment in the US (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
15 hours ago
7
Gov Wike shares more photos from his vacation in Turkey amidst rumors of his planned meeting with Tinubu in France -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
14 out of 17 members of PDP panel preferred Wike as Atiku's running mate - Ortom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari thanks Lisbon for accommodating Nigerians -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
10
Canada Releases Damning Report On Nigeria, Warns Citizens To Avoid Travelling To Kaduna, Zamfara, Imo, Over 15 Others -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...