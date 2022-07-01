Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium
Legit
- Nigerian singer Burna Boy and British singer, Ed Sheeran have an unreleased song together, and they sang it to a huge crowd that went wild with excitement.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Davido reacts to video of Fireboy shedding tears after performing with Ed Sheeran at Wembley stadium
Not Just OK:
Burna Boy Performs New Music With Ed Sheeran At Wembley, WATCH
Tori News:
This Is Beautiful To See - Davido Reacts To Video Of Fireboy Shedding Tears After Performance With Ed Sheeran At Wembley Stadium
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran Perform New Song 'For My Hand' At Wembley Stage (Video)
Pulse Nigeria:
Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform a new song at the Wembley Stadium 🦍 🔥
Nigerian Eye:
WATCH VIDEO: Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy perform new song at Wembley Stadium
News Wire NGR:
Watch Fireboy DML Perform at Wembley Stadium with ED Sheeran
Mp3 Bullet:
Watch Burna Boy performs new music with Ed Sheeran at Wembley
Jaguda.com:
WATCH: Burna Boy Performs Unreleased Song With Ed Sheeran at Wembley
Edujandon:
Burna Boy Performs Unreleased Song With Ed Sheeran At Wembley Stadium (Video)
Naija on Point:
Burna Boy Performs Unreleased Song With Ed Sheeran At Wembley Stadium – WATCH
Talk Glitz:
Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran Performs Unreleased Song At Wembley Stadium [VIDEO]
Kanyi Daily:
Burna Boy Performs New Song “For My Hand” With Ed Sheeran At Wembley Stadium [Video]
Naija Parrot:
Davido reacts to video of Fireboy shedding tears after performing with Ed Sheeran at Wembley stadium
Gist Reel:
Davido reacts to video of Fireboy shedding tears after performing with Ed Sheeran at Wembley stadium
More Picks
1
Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium -
Legit,
12 hours ago
2
INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Anita Okoye Insists On Divorce, Accuses Paul Of P Square Of Sleeping With Housemaid, Cheating Her Of N10M -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
4
We paid bandits N400m as tax and harvest fees to allow us farm - Kaduna community leader -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe -
The Punch,
1 day ago
6
President Buhari reveals how Nigeria can help Europe beat scarcity of natural gas due to Russian, Ukraine war -
Legit,
22 hours ago
7
National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant -
Daily Trust,
12 hours ago
8
If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Nigeria, UK sign agreement to deport ‘dangerous foreign criminals’ -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
10
14 out of 17 members of PDP panel preferred Wike as Atiku's running mate - Ortom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
