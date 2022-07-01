Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

US institute accuses Nigerian government of shielding herdsmen and blaming ISWAP for Owo attack
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Knoxville News Sentinel has reported that Nigerian officials "blamed the terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, on the Islamic State West Africa Province while allegedly avoiding references to networks of politically powerful ...

12 hours ago
1 Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Anita Okoye Insists On Divorce, Accuses Paul Of P Square Of Sleeping With Housemaid, Cheating Her Of N10M - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 We paid bandits N400m as tax and harvest fees to allow us farm - Kaduna community leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe - The Punch, 1 day ago
6 President Buhari reveals how Nigeria can help Europe beat scarcity of natural gas due to Russian, Ukraine war - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
8 If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria, UK sign agreement to deport ‘dangerous foreign criminals’ - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
10 14 out of 17 members of PDP panel preferred Wike as Atiku's running mate - Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
