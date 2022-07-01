Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chinese father breaks down in tears after tutoring son daily for 1 year and he scored 6/100 on math exam (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Chinese father burst into tears after the son he tutored daily for 1 year scored 6 out of 100 on a math exam.

 

The child’s parents from Zhengzhou, Henan Province, received his

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chinese father breaks down in tears after son he tutored daily for 1 year scored 6/100 on a math exam Yaba Left Online:
Chinese father breaks down in tears after son he tutored daily for 1 year scored 6/100 on a math exam
Chinese father breaks down in tears after tutoring son for 1 year only for him to score 6/100 on math exam (Photos) The Info NG:
Chinese father breaks down in tears after tutoring son for 1 year only for him to score 6/100 on math exam (Photos)
Father Breaks Down In Tears After Tutoring Son Daily For 1 Year (Photo) Naija Loaded:
Father Breaks Down In Tears After Tutoring Son Daily For 1 Year (Photo)
Chinese Man Weeps Profusely After Tutoring Son Daily For 1 year And He Scored 6/100 On Math Exam (Photos) Tori News:
Chinese Man Weeps Profusely After Tutoring Son Daily For 1 year And He Scored 6/100 On Math Exam (Photos)
Chinese father sobs inconsolably after tutoring son for 1 year only for him to score 6/100 on math exam (Photos) Gist Reel:
Chinese father sobs inconsolably after tutoring son for 1 year only for him to score 6/100 on math exam (Photos)
Chinese father breaks down in tears after son he tutored daily for 1 year scored 6/100 on a math exam Naija Parrot:
Chinese father breaks down in tears after son he tutored daily for 1 year scored 6/100 on a math exam


   More Picks
1 Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Anita Okoye Insists On Divorce, Accuses Paul Of P Square Of Sleeping With Housemaid, Cheating Her Of N10M - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 We paid bandits N400m as tax and harvest fees to allow us farm - Kaduna community leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe - The Punch, 1 day ago
6 President Buhari reveals how Nigeria can help Europe beat scarcity of natural gas due to Russian, Ukraine war - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
8 If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria, UK sign agreement to deport ‘dangerous foreign criminals’ - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
10 14 out of 17 members of PDP panel preferred Wike as Atiku's running mate - Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info