Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for supporting Nigeria, other African countries
News photo Daily Nigerian  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night expressed appreciation to Portugal for the deployment of weapons and training of military personnel in ensuring peace in Africa. The President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Friday, said Buhari ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari thanks Portugal for regional security support The Nation:
Buhari thanks Portugal for regional security support
Buhari hails Portugal The Punch:
Buhari hails Portugal's support for regional security
Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for support News Diary Online:
Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for support
Regional security: President Buhari thanks Portugal for support - P.M. News PM News:
Regional security: President Buhari thanks Portugal for support - P.M. News
Buhari Thanks Portugal For Supporting Regional Security In Africa The Will:
Buhari Thanks Portugal For Supporting Regional Security In Africa
Regional security: President Buhari hails Portugal TV360 Nigeria:
Regional security: President Buhari hails Portugal's support for Ecowas
Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for supporting Nigeria, other African countries News Breakers:
Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for supporting Nigeria, other African countries
Buhari Lauds Portugal For Deployment Of Weapons, Troops In 4 African Nations For Regional Security Global Upfront:
Buhari Lauds Portugal For Deployment Of Weapons, Troops In 4 African Nations For Regional Security


   More Picks
1 Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 I have not resigned as deputy governor of Bauchi State, Baba Tela declares - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Anita Okoye Insists On Divorce, Accuses Paul Of P Square Of Sleeping With Housemaid, Cheating Her Of N10M - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
5 President Buhari reveals how Nigeria can help Europe beat scarcity of natural gas due to Russian, Ukraine war - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Twitter Influencer Pamilerin reportedly spends a whooping N3.5 million on proposal Helicopter - YNaija, 10 hours ago
7 If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
9 Nigeria, UK sign agreement to deport ‘dangerous foreign criminals’ - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
10 Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for supporting Nigeria, other African countries - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info