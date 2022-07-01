Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FirstBank launches single-digit loan for women-owned businesses, reinforces its role in strengthening gender inclusion in Nigeria
News photo National Accord  - In furtherance of its role in promoting female entrepreneurship across the country, Nigeria’s premier banking institution and leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of [...]

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

First Bank Launches Single Digit Loan For Women Owned Businesses Economic Confidential:
First Bank Launches Single Digit Loan For Women Owned Businesses
First Bank Launches Single Digit Loan For Women Owned Businesses, Reinforces Role In Strengthening Gender Inclusion Skytrend News:
First Bank Launches Single Digit Loan For Women Owned Businesses, Reinforces Role In Strengthening Gender Inclusion
FirstBank Launches Single-Digit Loan for Women-Owned Businesses, Reinforces its Role in Strengthening Gender Inclusion in Nigeria Investor King:
FirstBank Launches Single-Digit Loan for Women-Owned Businesses, Reinforces its Role in Strengthening Gender Inclusion in Nigeria
FIRSTBANK LAUNCHES SINGLE-DIGIT LOAN FOR WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES, REINFORCES ITS ROLE IN STRENGTHENING GENDER INCLUSION IN NIGERIA EE Live:
FIRSTBANK LAUNCHES SINGLE-DIGIT LOAN FOR WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES, REINFORCES ITS ROLE IN STRENGTHENING GENDER INCLUSION IN NIGERIA
FirstBank Launches Single-Digit Loan For Women-Owned Businesses, Reinforces Role In Strenghtening Gender Inclusion In Nigeria Yes International! Magazine:
FirstBank Launches Single-Digit Loan For Women-Owned Businesses, Reinforces Role In Strenghtening Gender Inclusion In Nigeria
First Bank Launches Single-Digit Loan For Women-Owned Businesses, Reinforces Its Role In Strengthening Gender Inclusion In Nigeria Mega News:
First Bank Launches Single-Digit Loan For Women-Owned Businesses, Reinforces Its Role In Strengthening Gender Inclusion In Nigeria
FirstBank Launches FirstGem Loan, a Single-Digit Loan Scheme for Women-owned Businesses – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
FirstBank Launches FirstGem Loan, a Single-Digit Loan Scheme for Women-owned Businesses – TechEconomy.ng


   More Picks
1 Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 I have not resigned as deputy governor of Bauchi State, Baba Tela declares - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Anita Okoye Insists On Divorce, Accuses Paul Of P Square Of Sleeping With Housemaid, Cheating Her Of N10M - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
5 President Buhari reveals how Nigeria can help Europe beat scarcity of natural gas due to Russian, Ukraine war - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Twitter Influencer Pamilerin reportedly spends a whooping N3.5 million on proposal Helicopter - YNaija, 10 hours ago
7 If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
9 Nigeria, UK sign agreement to deport ‘dangerous foreign criminals’ - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
10 Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for supporting Nigeria, other African countries - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info