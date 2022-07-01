Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Over 40 bakeries shutdown in FCT over cost of production — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - No fewer than 40 bakeries have closed shop in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over cost of production and multiple taxation and hike in electricity tariff, among others.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Over 40 bakeries shutdown in FCT over cost of production News Diary Online:
Over 40 bakeries shutdown in FCT over cost of production
Over 40 bakeries shut down in FCT over high cost of production News Wire NGR:
Over 40 bakeries shut down in FCT over high cost of production
Over 40 bakeries shut down in FCT due to increased production costs The Street Journal:
Over 40 bakeries shut down in FCT due to increased production costs
Over 40 bakeries close shop in FCT over cost of production Daily Nigerian:
Over 40 bakeries close shop in FCT over cost of production
Over 40 bakeries close shop in FCT over cost of production News Breakers:
Over 40 bakeries close shop in FCT over cost of production


   More Picks
1 Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 I have not resigned as deputy governor of Bauchi State, Baba Tela declares - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Anita Okoye Insists On Divorce, Accuses Paul Of P Square Of Sleeping With Housemaid, Cheating Her Of N10M - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
5 We paid bandits N400m as tax and harvest fees to allow us farm - Kaduna community leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 President Buhari reveals how Nigeria can help Europe beat scarcity of natural gas due to Russian, Ukraine war - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
9 Nigeria, UK sign agreement to deport ‘dangerous foreign criminals’ - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
10 Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for supporting Nigeria, other African countries - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info