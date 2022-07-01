Over 40 bakeries shutdown in FCT over cost of production — NEWSVERGE

|
1
Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium - Legit,
12 hours ago
2
I have not resigned as deputy governor of Bauchi State, Baba Tela declares - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
3
INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Anita Okoye Insists On Divorce, Accuses Paul Of P Square Of Sleeping With Housemaid, Cheating Her Of N10M - Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
5
We paid bandits N400m as tax and harvest fees to allow us farm - Kaduna community leader - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
President Buhari reveals how Nigeria can help Europe beat scarcity of natural gas due to Russian, Ukraine war - Legit,
22 hours ago
7
If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant - Daily Trust,
12 hours ago
9
Nigeria, UK sign agreement to deport ‘dangerous foreign criminals’ - The Guardian,
11 hours ago
10
Regional Security: Buhari thanks Portugal for supporting Nigeria, other African countries - Daily Nigerian,
9 hours ago