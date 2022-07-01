Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UK to fast-track deportation of convicted Nigerian criminals to serve prison terms in Nigeria
Daily Nigerian  - By Muritala Bakare Nigerians found to have committed crimes in the UK will be sent home, Home Office Secretary, Priti Patel, announced this as part of a deportation plan to get foreign convicts sent to their countries of origin.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 "Fake news": Toyin Abraham's hubby Kolawole debunks rumor of shaky marriage - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Netizens shower prayers on actress Kemi Afolabi as she begins Lupus treatment in the US (video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
5 Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Appeal Court Jails Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, 7 Years For Money Laundering - Leadership, 21 hours ago
8 FIBA W’Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers stand-in coach speaks after defeat to Cape Verde - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 2023: I hold Wike in high esteem - Tinubu breaks silence on meeting Rivers Governor in France - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
