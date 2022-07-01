Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta
News photo Daily Post  - Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Peter Orubebe has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. He said he is in the

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Peter Orubebe has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. Daily Times:
Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Peter Orubebe has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
JUST IN! Orubebe Joins APC In Delta Naija Loaded:
JUST IN! Orubebe Joins APC In Delta
Orubebe Joins APC In Delta Tori News:
Orubebe Joins APC In Delta
Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe joins APC News Wire NGR:
Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe joins APC
Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta Nigerian Eye:
Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta
Ex-president Jonathan’s minister, Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta The Street Journal:
Ex-president Jonathan’s minister, Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta
Former Minister Orubebe Officially Joins APC Naija News:
Former Minister Orubebe Officially Joins APC
Orubebe finally joins APC after dumping PDP Within Nigeria:
Orubebe finally joins APC after dumping PDP
PDP Stalwart, Orubebe Officially Joins APC In Delta The New Diplomat:
PDP Stalwart, Orubebe Officially Joins APC In Delta
Orubebe officially joins APC after dumping PDP - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Orubebe officially joins APC after dumping PDP - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 "Fake news": Toyin Abraham's hubby Kolawole debunks rumor of shaky marriage - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Netizens shower prayers on actress Kemi Afolabi as she begins Lupus treatment in the US (video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
5 Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Appeal Court Jails Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, 7 Years For Money Laundering - Leadership, 21 hours ago
8 FIBA W’Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers stand-in coach speaks after defeat to Cape Verde - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 2023: I hold Wike in high esteem - Tinubu breaks silence on meeting Rivers Governor in France - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info