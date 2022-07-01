Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dancer Solo Jackson shot dead by bandits along Okigwe Road in Imo state
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A popular Nigerian dancer has been shot dead along Okigwe road in Imo State. Solo, whose real name was Solomon Chukwudi, was travelling from Abuja to Aba on Wednesday, June 29, when the vehicle he was in was attacked by gunmen.

