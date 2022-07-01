Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Appeal Court Jails Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, 7 Years For Money Laundering
Leadership  - The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, on Friday, convicted and sentenced the Senator representing Delta North senatorial district in the National

