UK ex-convict jailed for defrauding hotel of N4.4m
The Nation  - An ex-convict of United Kingdom (UK), Ahmed Soetan was yesterday sentenced to one-year imprisonment by an Ikeja Special Offences Court for defrauding Radisson Blu Hotel of N4.4 million.The convict had earlier spent 15 months in the UK prison for offe

21 hours ago
