Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Loyalty To Nigeria Is Reason I Want To Become President, Al-Mustapha Declares
News photo Channels Television  - ﻿ The Chief Security Officer to late General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd) has said that his loyalty to Nigeria is the reason he is again running for the position of president come 2023.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Don’t Regret Working For Abacha – Al-Mustapha Declares, Reveals Reason Naija Loaded:
I Don’t Regret Working For Abacha – Al-Mustapha Declares, Reveals Reason
I was tortured by some people for loyalty to Nigeria – Al-Mustapha Ripples Nigeria:
I was tortured by some people for loyalty to Nigeria – Al-Mustapha
Why I want to be President in 2023 – Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd) News Wire NGR:
Why I want to be President in 2023 – Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd)
2023: Al-Mustapha explains reason why he wants to become Nigeria’s President Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: Al-Mustapha explains reason why he wants to become Nigeria’s President


   More Picks
1 Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 "Fake news": Toyin Abraham's hubby Kolawole debunks rumor of shaky marriage - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Netizens shower prayers on actress Kemi Afolabi as she begins Lupus treatment in the US (video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
5 Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Appeal Court Jails Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, 7 Years For Money Laundering - Leadership, 21 hours ago
8 FIBA W’Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers stand-in coach speaks after defeat to Cape Verde - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 2023: I hold Wike in high esteem - Tinubu breaks silence on meeting Rivers Governor in France - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info