Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naira gains marginally at Investors and Exporters Window by 0.01%
Vanguard News  - The Naira on Friday gained marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window, exchanging at N425.00. The figure represented an appreciation of 0.01

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Naira gains marginally at Investors and Exporters Window by 0.01% Pulse Nigeria:
Naira gains marginally at Investors and Exporters Window by 0.01%
Naira gains marginally at Investors and Exporters Window by 0.01% Daily Nigerian:
Naira gains marginally at Investors and Exporters Window by 0.01%
Naira gains marginally against dollar at investors window - P.M. News PM News:
Naira gains marginally against dollar at investors window - P.M. News
Naira gains marginally at Investors and Exporters Window by 0.01% News Breakers:
Naira gains marginally at Investors and Exporters Window by 0.01%


   More Picks
1 Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 "Fake news": Toyin Abraham's hubby Kolawole debunks rumor of shaky marriage - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Netizens shower prayers on actress Kemi Afolabi as she begins Lupus treatment in the US (video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
5 Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Appeal Court Jails Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, 7 Years For Money Laundering - Leadership, 21 hours ago
8 FIBA W’Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers stand-in coach speaks after defeat to Cape Verde - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 2023: I hold Wike in high esteem - Tinubu breaks silence on meeting Rivers Governor in France - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info