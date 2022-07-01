Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari to inaugurate presidential wing of State House Clinic December
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the new Presidential Wing of the State House Clinic in December. The Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja, Tijjani Umar, who disclosed this at the State House SERVICOM Unit Awards for the Year 2021 held on ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Buhari to inaugurate Presidential Wing of State House Clinic December The Herald:
Buhari to inaugurate Presidential Wing of State House Clinic December
Buhari to inaugurate Presidential Wing of State House Clinic December News Diary Online:
Buhari to inaugurate Presidential Wing of State House Clinic December
Buhari to inaugurate Presidential Wing of State House Clinic December Prompt News:
Buhari to inaugurate Presidential Wing of State House Clinic December
Buhari to inaugurate Presidential Wing of State House Clinic December. — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Buhari to inaugurate Presidential Wing of State House Clinic December. — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 "Fake news": Toyin Abraham's hubby Kolawole debunks rumor of shaky marriage - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Netizens shower prayers on actress Kemi Afolabi as she begins Lupus treatment in the US (video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
5 Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Appeal Court Jails Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, 7 Years For Money Laundering - Leadership, 21 hours ago
8 FIBA W’Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers stand-in coach speaks after defeat to Cape Verde - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 2023: I hold Wike in high esteem - Tinubu breaks silence on meeting Rivers Governor in France - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info