Sharia Court Sentences Three To Death By Stoning For Raping Boys In Bauchi
Channels Television  -   An Islamic court in Bauchi state has sentenced three men to death by stoning for raping two boys, an official said Friday. Bauchi is among a dozen states in the north where Sharia law is in operation alongside common criminal justice.

16 hours ago
