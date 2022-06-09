Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu ignored me after stepping down for Osinbajo – Aspirant
The Punch  - A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Nicholas Felix, has raised the alarm that the party’s standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has shut him out of his campaign ahead of the 2023 general election.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu Ignored Me After Stepping Down For Osinbajo, Aspirant Reveals (Photo) Naija Loaded:
Tinubu Ignored Me After Stepping Down For Osinbajo, Aspirant Reveals (Photo)
Tinubu shut me out after stepping down for Osinbajo - APC aspirant Pulse Nigeria:
Tinubu shut me out after stepping down for Osinbajo - APC aspirant
Tinubu ignored me after stepping down for Osinbajo – Aspirant News Breakers:
Tinubu ignored me after stepping down for Osinbajo – Aspirant
Since I Stepped Down For Osinbajo, Tinubu Has Refused To Contact Me - Aspirant Naija News:
Since I Stepped Down For Osinbajo, Tinubu Has Refused To Contact Me - Aspirant


   More Picks
1 Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 "Fake news": Toyin Abraham's hubby Kolawole debunks rumor of shaky marriage - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Netizens shower prayers on actress Kemi Afolabi as she begins Lupus treatment in the US (video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
5 Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Appeal Court Jails Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, 7 Years For Money Laundering - Leadership, 21 hours ago
8 FIBA W’Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers stand-in coach speaks after defeat to Cape Verde - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 2023: I hold Wike in high esteem - Tinubu breaks silence on meeting Rivers Governor in France - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info