Shiroro attack assault on Nigeria, perpetrators’ll be punished – Buhari
News photo The Punch  - The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, said his government would do everything possible to ensure the return of those abducted in an attack on a mining site in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

