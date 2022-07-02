Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 14 Years Of Waiting
Tori News
- According to the Facebook user, It has been 14 solid years of trials, temptations, mockery, disappointment, weeping, crying and despair.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 14 years of waiting
The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 14 years of waiting
Gist Punch:
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 14 years of waiting
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 14 years of waiting
More Picks
1
Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
2
Shiroro attack assault on Nigeria, perpetrators’ll be punished – Buhari -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
3
Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing -
Legit,
10 hours ago
5
Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
6
Buhari Welcomes Berthing Of First Ship At Lekki Deep Seaport -
Leadership,
10 hours ago
7
Sharia Court Sentences Three To Death By Stoning For Raping Boys In Bauchi -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
8
Atiku reacts to reports Gov Wike shunned his emissary in Turkey -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
“He has married Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. He is a pan-Nigerian” – Dino Melaye makes case for Atiku, says it’s not yet time for Peter Obi to be President (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
10
Corps members protest after an NYSC official allegedly slapped one of them in Benue state (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...