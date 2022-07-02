Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits kill 20, abduct 25 women in Kaduna communities
News photo Within Nigeria  - Bandits have killed 20 people and abducted 25 women after invading three communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. According to Nigerian Tribune, the gunmen attacked the communities around 2 pm on Thursday, June 30.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits attack three villages in Kaduna community, kill 20, abduct 25 Daily Post:
Bandits attack three villages in Kaduna community, kill 20, abduct 25
Bandits kill 20, abduct 25 women in Kaduna communities Tunde Ednut:
Bandits kill 20, abduct 25 women in Kaduna communities
Bandits attack Kaduna communities, kill 20, abduct 25 women Gist Punch:
Bandits attack Kaduna communities, kill 20, abduct 25 women


   More Picks
1 Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation, 10 hours ago
2 Shiroro attack assault on Nigeria, perpetrators’ll be punished – Buhari - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit, 10 hours ago
5 Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Buhari Welcomes Berthing Of First Ship At Lekki Deep Seaport - Leadership, 10 hours ago
7 Sharia Court Sentences Three To Death By Stoning For Raping Boys In Bauchi - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
8 Atiku reacts to reports Gov Wike shunned his emissary in Turkey - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 “He has married Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. He is a pan-Nigerian” – Dino Melaye makes case for Atiku, says it’s not yet time for Peter Obi to be President (video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
10 Corps members protest after an NYSC official allegedly slapped one of them in Benue state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info