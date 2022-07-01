Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov. Ugwuanyi is in our good books – Pensioners’ National President, Abumisi
Daily Post  - The National Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has expressed delight with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his untiring commitment to the welfare of the pensioners of the state in spite of the state’s lean resources and ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ugwuanyi is in Our Good Books, Says Pensioners’ National President This Day:
Ugwuanyi is in Our Good Books, Says Pensioners’ National President
Gov. Ugwuanyi is in our good books – Pensioners’ National President, Abumisi Nigerian Eye:
Gov. Ugwuanyi is in our good books – Pensioners’ National President, Abumisi
CKN Nigeria:
Gov. Ugwuanyi Is In Our Good Book, Says Pensioners’ National President
Ugwuanyi is in our good books – Pensioners’ National President Abumisi Eco City Reporters:
Ugwuanyi is in our good books – Pensioners’ National President Abumisi


   More Picks
1 Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 "Fake news": Toyin Abraham's hubby Kolawole debunks rumor of shaky marriage - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Netizens shower prayers on actress Kemi Afolabi as she begins Lupus treatment in the US (video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
5 Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Appeal Court Jails Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, 7 Years For Money Laundering - Leadership, 21 hours ago
8 FIBA W’Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers stand-in coach speaks after defeat to Cape Verde - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 2023: I hold Wike in high esteem - Tinubu breaks silence on meeting Rivers Governor in France - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info