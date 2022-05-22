‘I’d chain him up’ — Ferguson Urges Rangers Not To Sell Bassey

Bassey has been linked with a move away from the Ibrox following a superb 202122 campaign.

The Nigerian ... Complete Sports - Rangers legend Barry Ferguson says it is important for the Gers to ensure Calvin Bassey remain at the club beyond this summer.Bassey has been linked with a move away from the Ibrox following a superb 202122 campaign.The Nigerian ...



News Credibility Score: 99%