Coca-cola, Medshare donate N3bn equipment to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital ⋆
News photo The Herald  - The Coca Cola company and its partner, Medshare, in collaboration with Federal Government, on Friday donated equipment worth N3 billion to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano under the Safe Birth Initiative (SBI).

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

