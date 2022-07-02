Netizens left in shock as lady “shows herself and shows what almost killed her” (VIDEO)

|
1
Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation,
10 hours ago
2
Shiroro attack assault on Nigeria, perpetrators’ll be punished – Buhari - The Punch,
21 hours ago
3
Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest - Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit,
10 hours ago
5
Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch,
19 hours ago
6
Buhari Welcomes Berthing Of First Ship At Lekki Deep Seaport - Leadership,
10 hours ago
7
Sharia Court Sentences Three To Death By Stoning For Raping Boys In Bauchi - Channels Television,
23 hours ago
8
Atiku reacts to reports Gov Wike shunned his emissary in Turkey - Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
“He has married Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. He is a pan-Nigerian” – Dino Melaye makes case for Atiku, says it’s not yet time for Peter Obi to be President (video) - Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
10
Corps members protest after an NYSC official allegedly slapped one of them in Benue state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago