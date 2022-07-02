Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing
News photo Legit  - Olori Kafayat Adeyemi, the most senior wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, has died in America, the spokesperson for the Alaafin's Palace in Oyo state has said.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alaafin The Punch:
Alaafin's wife dies weeks after monarch's death
Months After His Death, Alaafin Of Oyo Leadership:
Months After His Death, Alaafin Of Oyo's Wife, Olori Kafayat, Dies
Months After His Death, Alaafin Of Oyo’s Wife, Olori Kafayat, Dies NigeriaFilms.com:
Months After His Death, Alaafin Of Oyo’s Wife, Olori Kafayat, Dies
Alaafin’s wife dies weeks after monarch’s demise The Street Journal:
Alaafin’s wife dies weeks after monarch’s demise
Alaafin PM News:
Alaafin's wife dies in U.S. - P.M. News
Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Olori Kafayat is dead Society Gazette Nigeria:
Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Olori Kafayat is dead
Alaafin’s wife dies weeks after monarch’s death News Breakers:
Alaafin’s wife dies weeks after monarch’s death
Alaafin’s wife dies weeks after monarch’s demise Within Nigeria:
Alaafin’s wife dies weeks after monarch’s demise
Two Months After Death of Alaafin, His Wife, Kafayat Dies NPO Reports:
Two Months After Death of Alaafin, His Wife, Kafayat Dies
Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Olori Kafayat is dead [PHOTO] Politics Nigeria:
Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Olori Kafayat is dead [PHOTO]


   More Picks
1 Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 "Fake news": Toyin Abraham's hubby Kolawole debunks rumor of shaky marriage - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 Netizens shower prayers on actress Kemi Afolabi as she begins Lupus treatment in the US (video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
4 Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit, 3 hours ago
5 Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Appeal Court Jails Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, 7 Years For Money Laundering - Leadership, 21 hours ago
7 FIBA W’Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers stand-in coach speaks after defeat to Cape Verde - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 2023: I hold Wike in high esteem - Tinubu breaks silence on meeting Rivers Governor in France - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 EU inaugurates €1.3bn Nigeria green economy project - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info