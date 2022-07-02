Suspects nabbed as EEDC laments vandalisation of assets across S’East The Nation - Four persons have been arrested for allegedly vandalising electrical installations belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) at various locations in Southeast.The suspects, Wisdom Onu, Ogbonnia Otu, Tochukwu Onumaegbulam and



News Credibility Score: 99%