Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations
News Verge  - The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) N600 million integrated poultry farm at Amoyo in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara would formally commence operations on July 21.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations The Herald:
N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations
N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations Daily Nigerian:
N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations
N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations News Diary Online:
N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations
N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations Pulse Nigeria:
N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations
N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations News Breakers:
N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations


   More Picks
1 Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation, 10 hours ago
2 Shiroro attack assault on Nigeria, perpetrators’ll be punished – Buhari - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit, 10 hours ago
5 Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Buhari Welcomes Berthing Of First Ship At Lekki Deep Seaport - Leadership, 10 hours ago
7 Sharia Court Sentences Three To Death By Stoning For Raping Boys In Bauchi - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
8 Atiku reacts to reports Gov Wike shunned his emissary in Turkey - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 “He has married Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. He is a pan-Nigerian” – Dino Melaye makes case for Atiku, says it’s not yet time for Peter Obi to be President (video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
10 Corps members protest after an NYSC official allegedly slapped one of them in Benue state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info