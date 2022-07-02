Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


US has banned all meats coming from Africa - Actor Gbenro Ajibade
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Gbenro Ajibade has alleged that US authoritries have banned all meats coming from Africa. Ajibade who shared a personal experience on his Instastory, revealed that N50k worth of Kilishi from Nigeria, was seized by authorities in the United States.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“They took my 50k worth of Kilishi” — Actor, Gbenro Ajibade laments as he reveals US has banned all forms of meat from Africa Yaba Left Online:
“They took my 50k worth of Kilishi” — Actor, Gbenro Ajibade laments as he reveals US has banned all forms of meat from Africa
US Has Banned All Meats Coming From Africa - Actor Gbenro Ajibade Tori News:
US Has Banned All Meats Coming From Africa - Actor Gbenro Ajibade
America Has Banned All Meats Coming From the Continent of Africa – Nigerian Actor, Gbenro Ajibade Reveals Monte Oz Live:
America Has Banned All Meats Coming From the Continent of Africa – Nigerian Actor, Gbenro Ajibade Reveals
U.S has b@nned all forms of meat coming from Africa — Actor Gbenro Ajibade claims Instablog 9ja:
U.S has b@nned all forms of meat coming from Africa — Actor Gbenro Ajibade claims
“They took my 50k worth of Kilishi” — Actor, Gbenro Ajibade laments as he reveals US has banned all forms of meat from Africa Naija Parrot:
“They took my 50k worth of Kilishi” — Actor, Gbenro Ajibade laments as he reveals US has banned all forms of meat from Africa
Gbenro Ajibade laments over US ban of meat fro Africa - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Gbenro Ajibade laments over US ban of meat fro Africa - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Disquiet as Governor Wike returns to Port Harcourt after vacation in Turkey - Legit, 10 mins ago
2 I didn’t tell anybody to buy guns, Adeboye clarifies on battle against church attackers [Video] - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Banditry: Zamfara flags off training of newly recruited community protection guards - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
4 PDP reacts to hike in BRT bus fare - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 15 hours ago
5 2023: I Am Not Against Muslim/Muslim Ticket - Omokri - Naija News, 22 hours ago
6 “If you’re coming to Canada, be ready!” – Canada-based Nigerian lady who resumes work at 5am tells Nigerians (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
8 Daddy Fresh releases new song, “Erora”, to address societal issues - National Accord, 21 hours ago
9 NPA seeks out-of-court settlement with Calabar channel dredging contractor - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
10 Corps members protest after an NYSC official allegedly slapped one of them in Benue state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info