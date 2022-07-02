Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Corps members protest after an NYSC official allegedly slapped one of them in Benue state (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some corps member protested at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Benue after an official allegedly slapped their collegue.

 

Some of the corps members were heard

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Protest At Benue NYSC Camp As Official Allegedly Slaps Two Corps Members
Drama as NYSC official slaps corper in Benue State (Video) The Info NG:
Drama as NYSC official slaps corper in Benue State (Video)
Corps Members Stage Protest After An NYSC Official Allegedly Slapped One Of Them In Benue State (Video) Tori News:
Corps Members Stage Protest After An NYSC Official Allegedly Slapped One Of Them In Benue State (Video)
Corps members protest after an NYSC official allegedly slapped one of them in Benue state (video) Naija Parrot:
Corps members protest after an NYSC official allegedly slapped one of them in Benue state (video)
Corp Members protest in Benue state after an NYSC Official slapped one of them Gist Reel:
Corp Members protest in Benue state after an NYSC Official slapped one of them


   More Picks
1 Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation, 10 hours ago
2 Shiroro attack assault on Nigeria, perpetrators’ll be punished – Buhari - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, kill one, make arrest - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit, 10 hours ago
5 Why I and other Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu – Jide Kosoko - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Buhari Welcomes Berthing Of First Ship At Lekki Deep Seaport - Leadership, 10 hours ago
7 Sharia Court Sentences Three To Death By Stoning For Raping Boys In Bauchi - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
8 Atiku reacts to reports Gov Wike shunned his emissary in Turkey - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 “He has married Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. He is a pan-Nigerian” – Dino Melaye makes case for Atiku, says it’s not yet time for Peter Obi to be President (video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
10 Corps members protest after an NYSC official allegedly slapped one of them in Benue state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info