Osun police arrest INEC's supervisor, two others for manipulation, recover 38 PVCs
News photo The Punch  - Osun State Police Command, on Saturday, said it apprehended a corps member, a supervisor working with the Independent National Electoral Commission, and one other over manipulation of ongoing distribution of Permanent Voter Cards in Osu, Osun State.

7 hours ago
