Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


INEC to monitor security situation in Osun ahead of governorship election – Yakubu
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Saturday the commission would closely monitor the security situation in Osun ahead of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INEC monitoring security situation ahead Osun guber poll – Yakubu The Nation:
INEC monitoring security situation ahead Osun guber poll – Yakubu
2023: INEC monitoring security situation ahead of poll — Yakubu The Eagle Online:
2023: INEC monitoring security situation ahead of poll — Yakubu
INEC monitors security situation ahead Osun guber poll – Chairman Pulse Nigeria:
INEC monitors security situation ahead Osun guber poll – Chairman


   More Picks
1 Buhari condoles with Ango Abdullahi over death of eldest son, NASS on Rep Idehen - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
2 Disquiet as Governor Wike returns to Port Harcourt after vacation in Turkey - Legit, 4 hours ago
3 PDP reacts to hike in BRT bus fare - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
4 "I wish heaven had visiting hours" - Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 11 burnt to death on Lagos-Ibadan highway - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Stop looking for attention – Mikel Obi blasts Oliseh - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 NPA seeks out-of-court settlement with Calabar channel dredging contractor - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
9 Delta police rescues 13 year old girl set to be introduced into prostitution, arrests man for being in possession fake naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 "I didn’t ask Christians to buy guns" - Pastor Adeboye clarifies statement - Legit, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info