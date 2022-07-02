How Ondo Pastor kidnapped 77 church members, used rapture to deceive them – Police

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Buhari thanks Lisbon for housing Nigerians, those fleeing from war in Ukraine - The Nation,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Kafayat dies barely 2 months after husband's passing - Legit,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
Buhari Welcomes Berthing Of First Ship At Lekki Deep Seaport - Leadership,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
“If you’re coming to Canada, be ready!” – Canada-based Nigerian lady who resumes work at 5am tells Nigerians (Video) - Yaba Left Online,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
Daddy Fresh releases new song, “Erora”, to address societal issues - National Accord,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
NPA seeks out-of-court settlement with Calabar channel dredging contractor - News Diary Online,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
Corps members protest after an NYSC official allegedly slapped one of them in Benue state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Atiku reacts to reports Gov Wike shunned his emissary in Turkey - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
“He has married Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. He is a pan-Nigerian” – Dino Melaye makes case for Atiku, says it’s not yet time for Peter Obi to be President (video) - Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
Suspected vandal electrocuted while cutting transformer cable in Abia - Daily Post,
18 hours ago