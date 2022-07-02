Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Beating women is show of weakness - Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie
News photo News Wire NGR  - Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has advised men against beating their wives and relationship partners. He noted that no matter how much a woman angered her man, such a man should restrain himself and avoid hitting their spouses.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

