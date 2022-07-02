Post News
News at a Glance
Woman arrested for allegedly pushing her househelp from a four-storey building in Anambra
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Men of the Anambra State Police Command on Saturday, July 2, arrested one Mrs Onwanna Nnenna ‘F’ age 29yrs old from Nando, Anambra East for attempted murder that happened at Otu street
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Woman pushes maid from four-storey building in Anambra
Daily Trust:
Teenage house-help pushed by boss from 4-storey building survives fall
Sahara Reporters:
14-year-old Maid Survives Fall From Four-storey Building After Being Pushed Guardian In Anambra
Tori News:
Police Arrest Woman For Allegedly Pushing Her Househelp From A Four-storey Building In Anambra
News Wire NGR:
In Anambra, a woman pushed her maid from four-storey building
Within Nigeria:
Woman arrested for allegedly pushing her househelp from a four-storey building in Anambra
News Breakers:
Woman pushes maid from four-storey building in Anambra
More Picks
1
PDP reacts to hike in BRT bus fare - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Buhari condoles with Ango Abdullahi over death of eldest son, NASS on Rep Idehen -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
3
Disquiet as Governor Wike returns to Port Harcourt after vacation in Turkey -
Legit,
7 hours ago
4
10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
5
Skiibii and Dorcas Fapson spark dating rumor (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Adesanya Defeats Cannonier By Unanimous Decision To Retain Middleweight Title -
The Will,
3 hours ago
7
"I wish heaven had visiting hours" - Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Woman arrested for allegedly pushing her househelp from a four-storey building in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
11 burnt to death on Lagos-Ibadan highway -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
Stop looking for attention – Mikel Obi blasts Oliseh -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
