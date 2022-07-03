Vandals destroy 20 transformers in three weeks – Electricity Distribution Company

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Buhari condoles with Ango Abdullahi over death of eldest son, NASS on Rep Idehen - News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
|
2
|
Disquiet as Governor Wike returns to Port Harcourt after vacation in Turkey - Legit,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
PDP reacts to hike in BRT bus fare - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
"I wish heaven had visiting hours" - Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
5
|
Stop looking for attention – Mikel Obi blasts Oliseh - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
|
6
|
Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu - Pulse Nigeria,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
NPA seeks out-of-court settlement with Calabar channel dredging contractor - News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Delta police rescues 13 year old girl set to be introduced into prostitution, arrests man for being in possession fake naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
9
|
"I didn’t ask Christians to buy guns" - Pastor Adeboye clarifies statement - Legit,
3 hours ago
|
10
|
UFC 276: Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier starts - The Punch,
11 hours ago