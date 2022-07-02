Funke Akindele-Bello Shares Excitement At Oscars ‘Class 2022 Invitation Fresh Reporters - Funke Akindele-Bello, the popular Nigerian Actress, has lashed out in excitement as she an invitation to join The Academy class of 2022. The Academy had disclosed Nigerian Funke Akindele-Bello as one of the Class 2022 some days ago.



News Credibility Score: 99%