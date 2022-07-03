Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Disquiet as Governor Wike returns to Port Harcourt after vacation in Turkey
Legit
- Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has returned back to Port Harcourt after six days vacation in Turkey. He arrived on Saturday alongside Abia state governor.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Wike returns to Rivers after vacationing in Turkey
Daily Trust:
PHOTOS: Wike back to Port Harcourt after six days in Turkey
The Nation:
Wike returns to Rivers after Turkey’s vacation
The Punch:
Wike returns to Rivers after Turkey trip
Vanguard News:
Wike returns home from Turkey vacation
Independent:
Wike Returns To Rivers After Vacation In Turkey
Tori News:
Gov Wike Returns To Rivers After Vacationing In Turkey
The New Diplomat:
Wike Arrives In Rivers After Turkey Vacation [PHOTOS]
Naija News:
Reactions Trail Wike, Amaechi’s Return To Port Harcourt
News Breakers:
Wike lands in Port Harcourt after vacation in Turkey (Photos)
More Picks
1
Buhari condoles with Ango Abdullahi over death of eldest son, NASS on Rep Idehen -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
2
Disquiet as Governor Wike returns to Port Harcourt after vacation in Turkey -
Legit,
4 hours ago
3
PDP reacts to hike in BRT bus fare - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
4
"I wish heaven had visiting hours" - Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Stop looking for attention – Mikel Obi blasts Oliseh -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
6
Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu -
Pulse Nigeria,
21 hours ago
7
NPA seeks out-of-court settlement with Calabar channel dredging contractor -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
8
Delta police rescues 13 year old girl set to be introduced into prostitution, arrests man for being in possession fake naira notes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
"I didn’t ask Christians to buy guns" - Pastor Adeboye clarifies statement -
Legit,
3 hours ago
10
UFC 276: Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier starts -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...