Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Let the law takes its course, NYSC reacts to arrest of corps member for electoral misconduct
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to the arrest of a corps member, Orji Nkenna by the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, declaring that the law should take its course.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Electoral misconduct: Law must take its course, NYSC chastises accused corps member Vanguard News:
Electoral misconduct: Law must take its course, NYSC chastises accused corps member
NYSC reacts as police arrest corps member for electoral misconduct Daily Post:
NYSC reacts as police arrest corps member for electoral misconduct
NYSC condemns alleged electoral misconduct involving corps member in Osun Premium Times:
NYSC condemns alleged electoral misconduct involving corps member in Osun
NYSC condemns alleged electoral misconduct involving corps member in Osun – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
NYSC condemns alleged electoral misconduct involving corps member in Osun – The Sun Nigeria
NYSC condemns alleged electoral misconduct involving corps member in Osun Pulse Nigeria:
NYSC condemns alleged electoral misconduct involving corps member in Osun
NYSC Reacts As Police Arrest Corps Member For Electoral Misconduct Screen Gist:
NYSC Reacts As Police Arrest Corps Member For Electoral Misconduct
Osun 2022: Police Arrest INEC Supervisor, Corps Member, One Other for Electoral Offence NPO Reports:
Osun 2022: Police Arrest INEC Supervisor, Corps Member, One Other for Electoral Offence


   More Picks
1 Banditry: Zamfara flags off training of newly recruited community protection guards - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
2 Disquiet as Governor Wike returns to Port Harcourt after vacation in Turkey - Legit, 7 hours ago
3 PDP reacts to hike in BRT bus fare - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Buhari condoles with Ango Abdullahi over death of eldest son, NASS on Rep Idehen - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
5 10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 Skiibii and Dorcas Fapson spark dating rumor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Adesanya Defeats Cannonier By Unanimous Decision To Retain Middleweight Title - The Will, 3 hours ago
8 "I wish heaven had visiting hours" - Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Woman arrested for allegedly pushing her househelp from a four-storey building in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Stop looking for attention – Mikel Obi blasts Oliseh - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info