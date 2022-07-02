Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man weeps after discovering his child isn't his (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video of a heartbroken Nigerian man weeping after he discovered the child he had been nursing isn't his has been shared online. The tearful man said he trained his wife in the university and is saddened that she could do something like that to him.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

SO SAD!! “What Did I Do To Deserve This” – Man Weeps Uncontrollably After Discovering His Child Isn’t His (Video) Naija Loaded:
SO SAD!! “What Did I Do To Deserve This” – Man Weeps Uncontrollably After Discovering His Child Isn’t His (Video)
What Did I Do To Deserve This - Man Weeps Uncontrollably After Discovering His Child Isn Tori News:
What Did I Do To Deserve This - Man Weeps Uncontrollably After Discovering His Child Isn't His (Video)
Man weeps after discovering his child isn’t his (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Man weeps after discovering his child isn’t his (video)


   More Picks
1 Banditry: Zamfara flags off training of newly recruited community protection guards - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
2 Disquiet as Governor Wike returns to Port Harcourt after vacation in Turkey - Legit, 7 hours ago
3 PDP reacts to hike in BRT bus fare - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Buhari condoles with Ango Abdullahi over death of eldest son, NASS on Rep Idehen - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
5 10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 Skiibii and Dorcas Fapson spark dating rumor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Adesanya Defeats Cannonier By Unanimous Decision To Retain Middleweight Title - The Will, 3 hours ago
8 "I wish heaven had visiting hours" - Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Woman arrested for allegedly pushing her househelp from a four-storey building in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Stop looking for attention – Mikel Obi blasts Oliseh - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info