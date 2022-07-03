Kannywood director, Nura Mustapha Wye, dies suddenly Linda Ikeji Blog - Nura Mustapha Waye, a movie director in the Hausa movie industry popularly known as Kannywood, has died. According to reports, Waye went to bed on Saturday night July 2 hale and hearty but didn't wake up the following day, Sunday, July 3.



