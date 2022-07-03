Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Let's Be Tolerant Of Other People's Views And Opinion - Peter Obi Addresses His Supporters On How To Express Themselves Amid Verbal Clashes
Tori News
- Mr Obi’s message follows the unending verbal clashes between his supporters and non-supporters of his presidential bid.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
‘Be tolerant of other people's opinions’, Peter Obi counsels supporters
PM News:
Watch your tongue: Peter Obi sends message to supporters - P.M. News
Gist Reel:
Peter Obi addresses his supporters on how to express themselves amid verbal clashes
More Picks
1
Banditry: Zamfara flags off training of newly recruited community protection guards -
Daily Trust,
22 hours ago
2
Disquiet as Governor Wike returns to Port Harcourt after vacation in Turkey -
Legit,
7 hours ago
3
PDP reacts to hike in BRT bus fare - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Buhari condoles with Ango Abdullahi over death of eldest son, NASS on Rep Idehen -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
5
10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
6
Skiibii and Dorcas Fapson spark dating rumor (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Adesanya Defeats Cannonier By Unanimous Decision To Retain Middleweight Title -
The Will,
3 hours ago
8
"I wish heaven had visiting hours" - Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Woman arrested for allegedly pushing her househelp from a four-storey building in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Stop looking for attention – Mikel Obi blasts Oliseh -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
