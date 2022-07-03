Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mother Commits Suicide After Losing 5-Year-Old Daughter
News photo News Break  - A mother has committed suicide after losing her 5-year-old daughter to death.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lady commits suicide after losing her 5-year old daughter Linda Ikeji Blog:
Lady commits suicide after losing her 5-year old daughter
Lady Commits Suicide After Losing Her 5-year Old Daughter Tori News:
Lady Commits Suicide After Losing Her 5-year Old Daughter
Lady Commits Suicide After Losing 5-Year Old Daughter | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lady Commits Suicide After Losing 5-Year Old Daughter | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Lady commits suicide after losing her 5-year old daughter Olajide TV:
Lady commits suicide after losing her 5-year old daughter


   More Picks
1 Northerners Won’t Vote Peter Obi For President Because Of Biafra Agitations In South-East – Kwankwaso - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
2 10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Truck crushes four vehicles on newly constructed Abuja-Keffi Expressway - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
5 Let the law takes its course, NYSC reacts to arrest of corps member for electoral misconduct - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
6 How celebrity marriage breakups dominated social media scene last week - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
7 Soso Soberekon shares his regret over not signing Teni and Patoranking - Mp3 Bullet, 40 mins ago
8 Power outage rumour: UPTH denies death of babies as Nigerians demand probe - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Tolerate, learn from dissenting views, Peter Obi begs supporters - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info