Gunmen abduct two clerics in Edo
News photo The Punch  - Two Catholic priests, Rev. Father Udo of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Uromi, and Rev. Father Philemon Oboh of St. Joseph Retreat Centre, Ugboha in Edo State, were reportedly kidnapped on Saturday night.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

