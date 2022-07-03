Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Gunmen abduct two clerics in Edo
The Punch
- Two Catholic priests, Rev. Father Udo of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Uromi, and Rev. Father Philemon Oboh of St. Joseph Retreat Centre, Ugboha in Edo State, were reportedly kidnapped on Saturday night.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Again, gunmen abduct 2 Catholic priests in Edo – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
Gunmen Abduct Two Catholic Priests Again In Edo
TVC News:
Two Catholic Priests Kidnapped in Edo State
News Wire NGR:
Another priest of the Catholic Church, has been kidnapped in Kaduna State
More Picks
1
Northerners Won’t Vote Peter Obi For President Because Of Biafra Agitations In South-East – Kwankwaso -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
2
10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
3
Update: Copenhagen shooting suspect that killed three people in shopping mall had mental health issues - Police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
“My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon -
Yaba Left Online,
3 hours ago
5
NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
7
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Gov AbdulRazaq approves recruitment of 197 medical personnel, health workers in Kwara -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
9
Let's Be Tolerant Of Other People's Views And Opinion - Peter Obi Addresses His Supporters On How To Express Themselves Amid Verbal Clashes -
Tori News,
23 hours ago
10
African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says -
News Diary Online,
12 hours ago
