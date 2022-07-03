Post News
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
News at a Glance
Ortom's Convoy Involved In Car Accident, No Casualty
Leadership
- “Governor Ortom who has already arrived safely in the UK, deeply appreciates all the calls and concerns from Benue people and other Nigerians”.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Gov Ortom's convoy involved in accident in Abuja
The Sun:
GOV Ortom not involved in accident - Akase – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
Governor Ortom Not Involved In A Motor Accident – Akase
Nigerian Eye:
Gov Ortom’s convoy involved in accident in Abuja
Nigeria Breaking News:
Governor Ortom’s Convoy Involved In An Accident In Abuja
Kemi Filani Blog:
Ortom’s convoy involved in accident in Abuja - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
2
NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
How celebrity marriage breakups dominated social media scene last week -
Daily Trust,
22 hours ago
4
"I wish heaven had visiting hours" - Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Woman arrested for allegedly pushing her househelp from a four-storey building in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
6
Let the law takes its course, NYSC reacts to arrest of corps member for electoral misconduct -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
7
Let's Be Tolerant Of Other People's Views And Opinion - Peter Obi Addresses His Supporters On How To Express Themselves Amid Verbal Clashes -
Tori News,
18 hours ago
8
Tolerate, learn from dissenting views, Peter Obi begs supporters -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
9
2023 election: NNPP's presidential candidate Kwankwaso lists why he is more qualified than Peter Obi -
Legit,
1 hour ago
10
Young Nigerian man who threw money in the air while people picked and also showed off his assets, is seen carrying out a 'ritual' with a native doctor in a river (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
