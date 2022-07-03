Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ortom's Convoy Involved In Car Accident, No Casualty
News photo Leadership  - “Governor Ortom who has already arrived safely in the UK, deeply appreciates all the calls and concerns from Benue people and other Nigerians”.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gov Ortom Daily Post:
Gov Ortom's convoy involved in accident in Abuja
GOV Ortom not involved in accident - Akase – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
GOV Ortom not involved in accident - Akase – The Sun Nigeria
Governor Ortom Not Involved In A Motor Accident – Akase Independent:
Governor Ortom Not Involved In A Motor Accident – Akase
Gov Ortom’s convoy involved in accident in Abuja Nigerian Eye:
Gov Ortom’s convoy involved in accident in Abuja
Governor Ortom’s Convoy Involved In An Accident In Abuja Nigeria Breaking News:
Governor Ortom’s Convoy Involved In An Accident In Abuja
Ortom’s convoy involved in accident in Abuja - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Ortom’s convoy involved in accident in Abuja - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 How celebrity marriage breakups dominated social media scene last week - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
4 "I wish heaven had visiting hours" - Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Woman arrested for allegedly pushing her househelp from a four-storey building in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Let the law takes its course, NYSC reacts to arrest of corps member for electoral misconduct - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
7 Let's Be Tolerant Of Other People's Views And Opinion - Peter Obi Addresses His Supporters On How To Express Themselves Amid Verbal Clashes - Tori News, 18 hours ago
8 Tolerate, learn from dissenting views, Peter Obi begs supporters - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 2023 election: NNPP's presidential candidate Kwankwaso lists why he is more qualified than Peter Obi - Legit, 1 hour ago
10 Young Nigerian man who threw money in the air while people picked and also showed off his assets, is seen carrying out a 'ritual' with a native doctor in a river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info