Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation Monday
News photo The Nation  - Ahead of 2022 Osun State governorship election slated for July 16th, Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) will commence conduct of mock accreditation exercise for electorate on Monday.The commission in a statement by its Public Affairs Off

11 hours ago
