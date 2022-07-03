Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Tinubu will win presidential election by 60 percent – Osita Okechukwu
Daily Post
- The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu, on Sunday predicted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, would win the 2023 elections.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Tinubu has 60% chance of winning 2023 presidential election–Osita Okechukwu – The Sun Nigeria
The News Guru:
VON DG, Okechukwu predicts Tinubu’s chance in 2023 election
Naija News:
2023 Presidency: Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Will Lose, Tinubu Will Win By 60% – Osita Okechukwu
More Picks
1
NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
3
How celebrity marriage breakups dominated social media scene last week -
Daily Trust,
18 hours ago
4
Skiibii and Dorcas Fapson spark dating rumor (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
"I wish heaven had visiting hours" - Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Woman arrested for allegedly pushing her househelp from a four-storey building in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Let the law takes its course, NYSC reacts to arrest of corps member for electoral misconduct -
Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
8
Young Nigerian man who threw money in the air while people picked and also showed off his assets, is seen carrying out a 'ritual' with a native doctor in a river (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Stop looking for attention – Mikel Obi blasts Oliseh -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Tolerate, learn from dissenting views, Peter Obi begs supporters -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
