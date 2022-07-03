Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Atiku, PDP Governors, Others To Visit Wike In Reconciliatory Move
News photo Channels Television  - Atiku, PDP Governors, Others To Visit Wike In Reconciliatory Move

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP moves to appease Wike Nigerian Tribune:
PDP moves to appease Wike
Atiku, 13 PDP governors to visit Wike on reconciliatory mission Ripples Nigeria:
Atiku, 13 PDP governors to visit Wike on reconciliatory mission
Atiku, PDP Governors, Others To Visit Wike In Reconciliatory Move Screen Gist:
Atiku, PDP Governors, Others To Visit Wike In Reconciliatory Move


   More Picks
1 NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 How celebrity marriage breakups dominated social media scene last week - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
4 Skiibii and Dorcas Fapson spark dating rumor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 "I wish heaven had visiting hours" - Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Woman arrested for allegedly pushing her househelp from a four-storey building in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Let the law takes its course, NYSC reacts to arrest of corps member for electoral misconduct - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
8 Young Nigerian man who threw money in the air while people picked and also showed off his assets, is seen carrying out a 'ritual' with a native doctor in a river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons goalie Nnadozie suspended for South Africa clash - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Tolerate, learn from dissenting views, Peter Obi begs supporters - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info