News at a Glance
NAFDAC Shuts 10 Water Factories in Ondo The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed 10 packaged water companies in Ondo State over non-compliance w
This Day
- NAFDAC Shuts 10 Water Factories in Ondo The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed 10 packaged water companies in Ondo State over non-compliance w
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
2
Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
3
Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
5
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana rekindle rivalry in Group C opener -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
7
Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers -
News Breakers,
10 hours ago
8
African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
9
Nigeria’s First University Teaching Hospital, UCH Demands N1,000 Daily Electricity Bill From Each Patient -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
10
Angry mob set three suspected armed robbers ablaze in Abia (graphic photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
